    Celtics' Tristan Thompson to Miss Most of Training Camp with Hamstring Injury

    Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 113-108. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson is dealing with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for most of training camp.

    Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Saturday that the team hopes to have Thompson "ramped up" before the season opener Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks

    Thompson joined the Celtics in November when he signed a two-year contract. The 29-year-old spent the first nine years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a championship with the team during the 2015-16 season. 

    The addition of Thompson directly addressed one of Boston's biggest flaws from last year. The roster didn't have a center who could fight for offensive rebounds in the paint to create second-chance opportunities. 

    Thompson averaged 3.4 offensive rebounds per game during his tenure with the Cavs. The Celtics ranked sixth in the NBA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season, but the Miami Heat exposed them in the paint in the playoffs.

    Boston does have quality depth at center that Stevens can take advantage of until Thompson returns. Daniel Theis will likely receive the bulk of the starting minutes during the preseason, with Robert Williams coming off the bench. 

