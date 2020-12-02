    Yankees' Luke Voit, Wife Tori Announce Pregnancy: 'Baby V Is Coming!'

    December 2, 2020

    New York Yankees' Luke Voit celebrates hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit and his wife, Tori, have announced they are expecting their first child. 

    "Baby V is coming," Voit wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

    Luke and Tori were married in August 2019 after getting engaged two years earlier. The 29-year-old was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals as a 22nd-round pick in 2013. 

    After spending four years in the minors, Voit made his MLB debut in June 2017. He played sparingly for the Cardinals for parts of two seasons before the Yankees acquired him in July 2018. 

    Voit's career has taken off since the trade to New York. The Missouri native has hit .279/.372/.543 in 213 games with the Bronx Bombers. He slugged .610 and led MLB with 22 homers during the 2020 season. 

