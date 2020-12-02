Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis Contract, Dennis Schroder

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Anthony Davis is not going to remain unsigned much longer.

"The Brow" is still a free agent after opting out of the final year of his previous contract, though it is regarded as a formality Davis will return to the Los Angeles Lakers. But the Chicago native has not been in any hurry to sign his new contract.

Davis has many options on the table when it comes to the length of his impending deal. He could sign a one-and-one that would potentially allow him to re-enter the market next year. Or, Davis could ink a five-year deal worth 189 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

But the guaranteed money is unlikely to be as important to Davis as the Lakers' future outlook. Indeed, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported AD was waiting on how L.A. would fill out the roster before determining the ideal length of his contract.

It appears Davis is nearing a final decision. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the 27-year-old was slated to meet with the team as soon as Tuesday, which likely means it is a matter of time before Davis signs his new deal. The likeliest scenarios are the one-and-one or a three-year contract with an option for the third and final season.

Davis' willingness to take a one-and-one might give L.A. more financial flexibility next year. LeBron James also has a player option for the 2021-22 season, and it is possible both players could restructure their deals to create additional cap space in pursuit of a third star.

Alternatively, a three-year contract would essentially allow Davis to become a free agent after James' deal expires, if LeBron opts in for the final season.

The Lakers did quite a bit to restructure the roster in the past month, trading for Dennis Schroder while signing big men Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol. Los Angeles also brought back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris.

Rob Pelinka has done more than enough to assure AD the Lakers will do whatever it takes to build around him in the coming years. Now, the decision rests solely with Davis.

Schroder's Role Remains Undecided

Speaking of Schroder, the former Oklahoma City Thunder point guard wants to be a starter in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old told reporters he could take some of the pressure off LeBron James as an additional scorer and playmaker on the floor:

"LeBron don't have [to have] so much stuff in his mind," Schroder said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "I can bring it up, call a set play or whatever and put him in a position to score. I think him to play off-the-ball, I mean, is I think great. I think that's the reason why they brought me in."

Schroder said he has not spoken with Lakers head coach Frank Vogel regarding his desires but stated his representatives expressed those wishes prior to L.A. acquiring him from the Thunder.

According to McMenamin, the Lakers have yet to decide on the starting lineup. McMenamin also reported sources have suggested Schroder will be "considered" for a starting role but could also be relied upon in a bench role.

Los Angeles had plenty of success with James taking up the mantle of point forward. LeBron led the NBA in assists (10.2 per game) and seemed to thrive with the ball in his hands.

However, the Lakers desperately needed a secondary ball-handler and third scoring option. It is why they acquired Schroder in the first place.

The German guard averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds for the Thunder last season and also shot a career-high 38.5 percent from beyond the arc on 5.0 attempts per game. Schroder can work in pick-and-roll and take slower guards off the bounce to create his own shot, which might also do quite a bit to free up Laker teammates.

LeBron is one of the smartest players in the game and would almost certainly find a way to adjust to playing off the ball a bit more. He will still have the rock in his hands during the most important moments of the game.

Regardless, Vogel will have his hands full figuring out rotations and making sure Schroder gets plenty of minutes alongside James and Davis. Whether he starts the game with the two superstars remains to be seen.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.