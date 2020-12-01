    Joakim Noah 'Likely Headed Toward Retirement' After Being Waived by Clippers

    The Los Angeles Clippers are set to waive center Joakim Noah, a move that will likely mark the end of his NBA career.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Noah's agent, Bill Duffy, said that the 35-year-old is "likely headed toward retirement." 

    The Chicago Bulls drafted Noah with the No. 9 pick in 2007. He spent nine seasons in Chicago, earning his two All-Star nods, before stints with the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies and Clippers.

    The move comes as the Clippers re-signed Reggie Jackson to a one-year contract. ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that the team was just $1 million below the league's hard cap, so waiving Noah's $2.6 million, non-guaranteed contract made space on the payroll.

    Noah appeared in five games for the Clippers last season in his return to the court from an Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2018-19 season in Memphis, during which he averaged 16.5 minutes per game off the bench. He added 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds on 51.6 percent shooting that season after an injury-plagued campaign with the Knicks. 

    Through the past three seasons, he appeared in just 54 games between surgeries and a 20-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy. 

    The Florida product's best days of basketball are certainly behind him. At the height of his career, highlighted by an 80-game All-Star campaign in 2013-14, Noah averaged 35.3 minutes and 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the Bulls. 

