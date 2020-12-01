    Report: Anthony Pettis, Alex Morono Agree to Welterweight Fight at UFC Vegas 17

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    Anthony Pettis celebrates after defeating Michael Chiesa in a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 226, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Anthony Pettis and Alex Morono have agreed to a fight at UFC Vegas 17 on Dec. 19, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.  

    Per Okamoto, the two have yet to officially sign contracts but made the necessary commitments to line up a matchup inside the Octagon.

    Pettis is coming off a unanimous decision over Donald Cerrone at UFC 249 in May. He's the No. 12 welterweight in UFC's official rankings.

    "I'm not obsessing about getting back to a belt, or getting that next spot," the 33-year-old said to Okamoto. "This is my first chance to get back-to-back wins in a while. Let's start back over, take this one step at a time. I feel amazing at 170 pounds. This opportunity opened up and I couldn't say no to it."

    Morono will be looking to make a statement. He defeated Rhys McKee by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 182 in November. Beating a former lightweight champion—a little more than one month after his last fight—would represent the biggest win of his career.

    The Dec. 19 Fight Night card will feature 14 fights between the prelims and main show. Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev is still listed as the featured bout, but MMA Fighting's Damon Martin reported that honor will likely fall to Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      MMA Junkie's 'Knockout of the Month' for November: A 30-second starching

      MMA Junkie's 'Knockout of the Month' for November: A 30-second starching
      MMA logo
      MMA

      MMA Junkie's 'Knockout of the Month' for November: A 30-second starching

      MMA Junkie Staff
      via MMA Junkie

      Garry Tonon Sees The Light After Year Filled With Personal Struggles

      Garry Tonon Sees The Light After Year Filled With Personal Struggles
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Garry Tonon Sees The Light After Year Filled With Personal Struggles

      Nathan McCarter
      via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts

      Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davis set for UFC event on Feb. 27

      Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davis set for UFC event on Feb. 27
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davis set for UFC event on Feb. 27

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting

      Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson vs. Geoff Neal expected to headline Dec. 19 UFC event

      Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson vs. Geoff Neal expected to headline Dec. 19 UFC event
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson vs. Geoff Neal expected to headline Dec. 19 UFC event

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting