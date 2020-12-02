How the New Orleans Saints Can Help Taysom Hill Improve His Passing Game

1 of 5

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Before we dive into how the Saints can help Hill improve as a passer, we must first examine why they should do so. After all, the Saints are 2-0 in his two games at quarterback. They just need to continue doing what they've been doing, right?

Well, not exactly. While New Orleans has indeed won its last two games, Hill hasn't exactly shined as a signal-caller. He was a solid 18-of-23 for 233 yards in Week 11. However, that performance came against an Atlanta Falcons defense that is ranked 31st against the pass and that has looked laughable against virtually every quarterback not named Derek Carr this season.

Against a better Denver Broncos defense in Week 12 (seventh against the pass), Hill was an underwhelming 9-of-16 for 78 yards with an interception. There's virtually no chance that the Saints would have routed the Broncos the way they did had Denver not been forced to start a reserve receiver at quarterback.

Now, it's worth noting that Hill has thrived as a runner and has two rushing touchdowns in each of his past two games. However, that's not what we're focusing on here. If there comes a point where the Saints cannot count on Hill's legs, they have to be able to count on his arm and his decision-making. Right now, that doesn't seem possible.

New Orleans needs to figure out if it can depend on Hill's passing ability for the long term. He is set to earn $16.159 million, with roughly $11.16 million guaranteed next season. Cutting him isn't financially feasible, and if Brees retires and Hill cannot be the starter, the Saints could be in a bind at quarterback.

There is also a lot on the line in New Orleans' final five-game stretch—one that includes the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. The Saints have just a one-game lead over the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers for the NFC's No. 1 seed, and one slip-up could cost them home-field advantage and the conference's only bye.

That bye could be critical if Brees' recovery lingers into the postseason.

So, how can the Saints help Hill improve and help ensure they nab the top seed? Let's take a look.