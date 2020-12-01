Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder and Jared Dudley

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers put the final touches on their roster for the 2020-21 season, attention is gradually shifting to how they'll deploy a retooled rotation.

Most importantly, the reigning NBA champions need to re-sign Anthony Davis. And once that contract is wrapped up, Lakers coach Frank Vogel and his staff must determine if Dennis Schroder will start alongside Davis and LeBron James.

While it's unfair to say Schroder starting on the bench definitely would cause a rift, he's certainly less amenable to a reserve role than a veteran forward who just re-signed.

The rundown starts with the latest update on Davis' free agency.