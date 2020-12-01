    Chris Paul Rumors: PG 'Was Not Feeling the Knicks' Ahead of Suns Trade

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul reacts to his 3-point basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Potential future Hall of Famer Chris Paul reportedly wasn't interested in a move to the New York Knicks prior to his trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns this offseason. 

    According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Knicks president Leon Rose planned to acquire former CAA clients Paul and Carmelo Anthony this offseason, but the moves didn't come to fruition with CP3 going to Phoenix and Melo re-signing with the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Berman noted that Paul "was not feeling the Knicks" due largely to his desire to remain close to his son in Los Angeles. Paul also reportedly didn't think a move to New York was appealing without the possibility of fans packing Madison Square Garden.

    The 35-year-old Paul is a 10-time All-Star who is set to enter his 16th NBA season after previous stints with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Thunder.

    Paul was dealt from Houston to OKC last offseason as part of the Russell Westbrook trade, and he played a big role in helping the Thunder reach the playoffs.

    En route to an All-Star nod, Paul averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting an impressive 48.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

    Paul is joining a Suns team that went on a tear at the end of last season, going 8-0 in the NBA bubble in Orlando and narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

    CP3 will join forces with shooting guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton, making the Suns one of the trendiest picks to make progress and return to the playoffs in the Western Conference.

    Meanwhile, expectations remain low for a Knicks team that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2013.

    Much like last year, the Knicks didn't make much of a splash in free agency or on the trade market, and any improvement they make will depend on the development of young players such as RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and rookie first-round pick Obi Toppin.

    Paul could have been a huge help in providing a veteran presence and teaching them how to play winning basketball, but new head coach Tom Thibodeau will have to instill that in his players himself instead.

