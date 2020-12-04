College Football Playoff 2020: Potential Disaster Scenarios for Top 4 Teams

1 of 4

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The smoothest sailing belongs to the 8-0 Crimson Tide, who have been more consistently impressive than anybody else.

Alabama lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy to the NFL, but the team's impressive offense hasn't missed a beat with signal-caller and Heisman Trophy candidate Mac Jones running the show (2,728 yards passing, 23 TD, 3 INT).

When COVID-19 sidelined head coach Nick Saban for the Iron Bowl last week, interim coach Steve Sarkisian seamlessly entered and led UA to a 42-13 win over Auburn.

It's difficult to envision a playoff without Alabama, so it's mostly about positioning for the Tide.

If Saban's team wins its final two regular-season games—on Saturday against LSU and potentially Dec. 12 against Arkansas—there's virtually no way the committee could keep the Tide out, even if Florida beats them in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19.

With the 3-4 Bayou Bengals' struggles, and considering first-year head coach Sam Pittman's Razorbacks are much improved but have nowhere near UA's talent level, it would take a collapse or a lapse in concentration for 'Bama to lose one of those.

Those things don't happen often with a Saban-coached team.

If the Tide slip in one of the next two games but rebound with a victory over the Gators in Atlanta, they will still get a nod in a year when contenders are dropping like flies.

Down the stretch last season, Alabama lost Tagovailoa to a hip injury and with it, its spark. Freshman Bryce Young isn't ready to lead a championship team, but if Jones stays healthy, the Tide will be fine.

With Jones, the only scenario that would keep them out is a loss in one of the next two games and a setback against Florida. It's possible the Tide roll undefeated into Atlanta and the Gators dominate them, which could be a bad enough look to keep them out.

But this team has passed the eye test all year. The Tide are one of the four best squads in the nation, and the committee will see it.