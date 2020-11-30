Drew Lock's Mother Laura Defends Broncos QB on Twitter Amid COVID Investigation

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Drew Lock's mother, Laura, believes the NFL and not her son should feel shame after the Denver Broncos lost 31-3 to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in large part because their four quarterbacks were deemed ineligible due to COVID-19 concerns.

Jeff Driskel was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, and Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were ruled high-risk close contacts Saturday because they didn't wear masks or socially distance during a meeting at the team facility.

Laura posted a long message on her Twitter page and said the quarterbacks only met to watch extra film, which she said was an example of her son's leadership.

She also called their decision not to wear their masks the entire time "unfortunate—not damning" and said Lock takes COVID-19 seriously. "The NFL used one of their own as an example—that is where the shame is," she wrote.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday the Broncos are under investigation for potential discipline regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Laura was not the only one who believes the league attempted to make an example of the Broncos during an uncompetitive game.

Safety Kareem Jackson echoed the same sentiments after the loss, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN:

"I feel like maybe [the game] could have been moved, but at the same time, maybe the league was making an example of us as far as maybe not doing the things we needed to do in that particular room, that quarterback room. Obviously the guys didn't follow their protocols and for [the NFL] to see that I guess they felt like they had to make an example. So at the end of day, it is what it is.

" ... Obviously it's our guys' fault for not wearing their masks, but at least maybe move the game to the next day or whenever, so we're given a fighting chance. [It's] obviously disappointing. I'm not sure why it wasn't moved. I have no clue ... as a competitor [it is] definitely frustrating."

The Broncos never had a realistic chance.

They played practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback out of necessity because he played the position during his collegiate career at Wake Forest. They also had running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay take some direct snaps.

The Saints are one of the best teams in the league as is, and they had no trouble shutting down the Broncos attack. Hinton finished 1-of-9 passing for 13 yards and two interceptions, while Denver tallied a mere 112 total yards.

Schefter reported the Broncos "felt the league was being unreasonable" in its decision not to move the game to Tuesday.

Laura would surely agree.