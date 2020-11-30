Brandin Cooks, Darren Fells' Texans Fantasy Stock After Will Fuller's Suspension

David Richard/Associated Press

The spotlight will be on Brandin Cooks as the Houston Texans play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Will Fuller V announced Monday he received a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy after unknowingly taking a banned substance. That means Cooks will have to step up in Houston's offense, and more targets could be coming Darren Fells' way as well.

Fuller's absence on top of Randall Cobb's injured reserve designation puts Cooks into must-start territory.

Through 11 games, the seventh-year wideout has 52 receptions for 719 yards and three touchdowns. He's a fringe flex/WR2 option when the Texans are at full strength. Take Fuller and Cobb out of the mix and he's poised to put up big numbers.

The Colts are allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards (209.9 per game) in the league, so they aren't a favorable matchup for Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers enjoyed 300-yard passing days against Indianapolis, so good quarterbacks have performed well. Ryan Tannehill was a pretty efficient 13-of-22 for 221 yards and one touchdown in a 45-26 victory on Sunday as well.

Don't expect Cooks to deliver enough to single-handedly provide you a win in Week 13, but he should yield a healthy fantasy return.

Fells, on the other hand, should probably remain on the waiver wire.

The veteran tight end had seven receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown in an overtime defeat to the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. In five games since, he has caught five passes for 70 yards. He didn't get a single target in a 41-25 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.

There isn't much to inspire confidence in his fantasy value heading into this week.