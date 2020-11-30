    Fantasy Alert: Ravens vs. Steelers to Count for Week 12 After 3rd Postponement

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020
    Alerted 40s ago in the B/R App

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) pushes in to score on a touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    Gail Burton/Associated Press

    OK, fantasy football players, what does the reported third postponement of the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens—now scheduled for Wednesday night, per ESPN's Adam Schefter—mean for you? 

    Well, if you play in an ESPN league, the game will still count toward your Week 12 matchup, and waivers for Week 13 will be pushed back one day, per ESPN's Mike Clay:

    If there's any way you can replace your Steelers or Ravens players with someone in action on Monday night, that's probably the recommended course of action. There's simply no guarantee at this point that the game will even be held on Wednesday, or that more Ravens won't be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list given the outbreak within the organization.

    But if you are the gambling type and aren't afraid to take your chances, well, as of now those players will count for this week's game in ESPN leagues. Godspeed. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: NFL Moves Ravens-Steelers Game to Wednesday

      NFL postpones Ravens-Steelers game for the third time

      Report: NFL Moves Ravens-Steelers Game to Wednesday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFL Moves Ravens-Steelers Game to Wednesday

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Will Fuller Suspended 6 Games

      Texans WR will miss rest of the season after announcing on IG he was suspended for taking 'prohibited medication'

      Will Fuller Suspended 6 Games
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Will Fuller Suspended 6 Games

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Colts Punter Has Tumor

      Rigoberto Sanchez announces he will have surgery for ‘cancerous tumor’ on Tuesday

      Colts Punter Has Tumor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colts Punter Has Tumor

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: 'A Group' of Ravens Unhappy with NFL over Handling of Steelers Game

      Report: 'A Group' of Ravens Unhappy with NFL over Handling of Steelers Game
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: 'A Group' of Ravens Unhappy with NFL over Handling of Steelers Game

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report