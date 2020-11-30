Fantasy Alert: Ravens vs. Steelers to Count for Week 12 After 3rd Postponement

Gail Burton/Associated Press

OK, fantasy football players, what does the reported third postponement of the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens—now scheduled for Wednesday night, per ESPN's Adam Schefter—mean for you?

Well, if you play in an ESPN league, the game will still count toward your Week 12 matchup, and waivers for Week 13 will be pushed back one day, per ESPN's Mike Clay:

If there's any way you can replace your Steelers or Ravens players with someone in action on Monday night, that's probably the recommended course of action. There's simply no guarantee at this point that the game will even be held on Wednesday, or that more Ravens won't be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list given the outbreak within the organization.

But if you are the gambling type and aren't afraid to take your chances, well, as of now those players will count for this week's game in ESPN leagues. Godspeed.