Kevin Durant, 2K Sports Reach Partnership; Will Collaborate on Game Development

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and 2K Sports reached a "long-term partnership agreement" on Monday.

As part of the deal, Durant will replace New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson as the cover athlete for the NBA 2K Mobile game. He'll also work with 2K Sports on the "game development and creative" side of the NBA 2K series.

This isn't the first time Durant has joined forces with 2K. He was one of three players along with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose to feature on the cover of NBA 2K13 and was back on the cover by himself for NBA 2K15.

The 10-time All-Star also competed in the NBA 2K Players Tournament this past spring while the league paused action amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Derrick Jones Jr. took Durant out in the first round.

NBA 2K21 first hit stores on Sept. 4 for standard-gen gaming consoles. The game was released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S earlier this month.