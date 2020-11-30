Dana White Praises Mike Tyson, Hopes Boxers 'Made a Zillion F--king Dollars'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White was impressed with Mike Tyson after he fought to an eight-round draw against Roy Jones on Saturday in an exhibition match, saying he believed that Tyson "won that match."

White told reporters after the fight that Tyson looked "f--king awesome" despite fighting for the first time in years at the age of 56:

"You guys have been asking me questions leading up to this thing, and I didn't want to say anything negative, because I love Tyson and he's a good friend of mine. He's 56 years old. Time is undefeated. Time takes us all down, and one of the things that I was worried for Mike is he has this incredible aura still, and 56 years old, fighting is a young man's game. All that being said, he looked f--king awesome tonight. I was blown away by how good he looked."

White added that he hoped Tyson and Jones made a "zillion f--king dollars" for the exhibition bout and said he was "happy" for the pair and that the fight itself "exceeded" his expectations.

Most people seemed to agree with White's assessment that Tyson was the winner. The former heavyweight champion certainly landed more punches:

Regardless, it was an entertaining fight between two legends of the sport. That alone impressed White, and many others who tuned in.