Celtics Trade Rumors: Marcus Smart 'Not Ungettable' amid NBA Free Agency

The Boston Celtics have lost Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward over the last two offseasons without compensation.

The Celtics are reportedly open to shoring up those losses by moving their emotional leader.

David Aldridge of The Athletic reported Marcus Smart is "not ungettable" in trade talks with the Celtics. Smart has two years remaining on his current contract and will make $26.8 million over that timeframe—a deal that is likely below his market value.

