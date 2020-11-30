    Celtics Trade Rumors: Marcus Smart 'Not Ungettable' amid NBA Free Agency

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020

    Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) goes up for a shot over Miami Heat's Jae Crowder during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics have lost Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward over the last two offseasons without compensation. 

    The Celtics are reportedly open to shoring up those losses by moving their emotional leader. 

    David Aldridge of The Athletic reported Marcus Smart is "not ungettable" in trade talks with the Celtics. Smart has two years remaining on his current contract and will make $26.8 million over that timeframe—a deal that is likely below his market value.

       

