    Rockets Rumors: Gerald Green Agrees to 1-Year Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020
    Houston Rockets' Gerald Green (14) celebrates sinking a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Friday, May 10, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets and guard Gerald Green reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed, one-year contract Monday.

    Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Green will compete for a roster spot in training camp. The veteran missed the entire 2019-20 season with a broken foot.

    Green was under contract with the Rockets last season, his third in Houston, before being sent to Denver rat the February deadline. The Nuggets subsequently waived him.

    Green was a solid bench contributor during his first two years with his hometown Rockets, adding athleticism and solid three-point shooting on the perimeter. He averaged 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 35.4 percent from three in 2018-19.

    The Rockets are in the midst of a tumultuous offseason that saw head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey depart and stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook request trades. Harden and Westbrook remain Rockets as training camp approaches, so it appears Houston is committed to winning with its current roster intact.

    Green is a low-risk signing who could fill a bench slot in the rotation if he's fully recovered from his foot injury.             

