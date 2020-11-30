George Foreman Thinks Mike Tyson Could Become World Champion and Win by KO

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

When Mike Tyson said he wanted to continue fighting after his draw with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday, he ostensibly meant more exhibitions.

George Foreman thinks he could set his sights even higher.

The former heavyweight champion said he believes Tyson could become champion again at age 54 after watching his return to the ring.

"If he gets in shape like he's in now, and then gets his timing back, and all the other things fall into place, he can have an opportunity to fight for the title," Foreman told Josh Peter of USA Today. "If he can be managed right, a champion, the right champion, will come to him. And if the right one comes, he can knock him out."

Tyson had not fought in a sanctioned boxing match since 2005 and looked stellar against Jones, punching with power and moving far better than expected for someone well on the wrong side of 50. While the fight was judged to be a draw, most casual observers had Tyson winning the eight-round exhibition with ease.

Foreman is the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history, capturing the WBA and IBF heavyweight championships at age 45. He was a heavyweight champion in the sport through his 48th birthday.

Bernard Hopkins, who was a light heavyweight titleholder at age 49, is the oldest champion in boxing history.

Even if Tyson currently has the power-punching ability to score a one-shot knockout over a current champion, time is not on his side. He would need tune-up fights in a non-exhibition setting, which could take him to age 55 or even 56 before he'd be in line for a shot at a title.

It's probably best for all parties involved if Tyson sticks to exhibitions if he wants to continue boxing at his age.