Bears WR Anthony Miller Says 'S--t Embarrassing' After Blowout Loss to Packers

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears looked like a team in disarray in their 41-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the players are starting to get fed up.

Receiver Anthony Miller took to Twitter late Sunday with a two-word tweet that summed everything up: "s--t embarrassing."

Miller made three receptions for 28 yards in the loss, which was much more of a blowout than the final score indicated. The Packers carried a 41-10 lead into the fourth quarter before Chicago added two garbage-time touchdowns on their way to dropping a fifth straight game.

The Bears appeared well on their way to a playoff berth in a 5-1 start before things fell apart, largely due to an underperforming offense. Mitchell Trubisky, starting for the first time since Week 3 in place of Nick Foles, did not appear to have learned much from his two months on the bench. Trubisky was responsible for all three of Chicago's turnovers and fumbled two more times that were recovered by teammates.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers sliced the Bears secondary through air, and Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined to outmuscle Chicago on the ground as they easily moved to 8-3.

In other words: Miller's short-and-sweet assessment of the Bears' performance could not have been more accurate.