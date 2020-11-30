    Bears WR Anthony Miller Says 'S--t Embarrassing' After Blowout Loss to Packers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020
    Alerted 34m ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) in action against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears looked like a team in disarray in their 41-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the players are starting to get fed up. 

    Receiver Anthony Miller took to Twitter late Sunday with a two-word tweet that summed everything up: "s--t embarrassing."

    Miller made three receptions for 28 yards in the loss, which was much more of a blowout than the final score indicated. The Packers carried a 41-10 lead into the fourth quarter before Chicago added two garbage-time touchdowns on their way to dropping a fifth straight game.

    The Bears appeared well on their way to a playoff berth in a 5-1 start before things fell apart, largely due to an underperforming offense. Mitchell Trubisky, starting for the first time since Week 3 in place of Nick Foles, did not appear to have learned much from his two months on the bench. Trubisky was responsible for all three of Chicago's turnovers and fumbled two more times that were recovered by teammates.

    Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers sliced the Bears secondary through air, and Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined to outmuscle Chicago on the ground as they easily moved to 8-3. 

    In other words: Miller's short-and-sweet assessment of the Bears' performance could not have been more accurate.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Week 16 Saturday Tripleheader

      NFL announces Bucs-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals and Dolphins-Raiders will be played Dec. 26

      Week 16 Saturday Tripleheader
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 16 Saturday Tripleheader

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers

      Our staff gives their picks after another eventful Sunday ✍️

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Full Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 13

      Full Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 13
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Full Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 13

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Trubisky Unsure If He Will Remain Bears' Starting QB

      Trubisky Unsure If He Will Remain Bears' Starting QB
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Trubisky Unsure If He Will Remain Bears' Starting QB

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report