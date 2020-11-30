3 Takeaways from Saints' Week 12 Win

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

We'll start with the negative, and that's the passing performance from New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill. While Hinton was forced into an impossible situation for the Broncos—and unsurprisingly struggled—Hill was making his second start with a week's preparation and didn't look a whole lot better out there as a passer.

Hill finished 9-of-18 for 76 yards and an interception. He essentially ignored Alvin Kamara in the passing game (two catches, minus-one yard) and picked up just four first downs through the air. According to head coach Sean Payton, though, Hill did everything he was supposed to do.

"Taysom played this thing just how I wanted him to play it," Payton told reporters after the game.

It's worth noting that Hill had 44 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He is part of the reason why New Orleans left Week 12 victorious. However, his underwhelming passing performance should give pause to anyone eager for the Saints to move on from longtime starter Drew Brees.

Part of the reasons New Orleans is going with Hill instead of Jameis Winston while Brees is on injured reserve is to gauge Hill's potential as a long-term quarterback solution. It's obvious that he is still a work in progress, and at 30, it's fair to wonder how much room Hill has for growth.

This isn't to say that Hill can't be the heir to Brees in New Orleans. However, he still has a way to go before becoming the league's next great dual-threat signal-caller.