Mitchell Trubisky Unsure If He Played Well Enough to Remain Bears' Starting QB

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggled for much of Sunday's 41-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and he isn't sure if he will have an opportunity to redeem himself in the next game.

"I don't know," he told reporters when asked if he thinks he played well enough to keep the starting job. "It's tough just because of the turnovers early on. I don't know, that's not my call. Just put my best foot forward every day."

Trubisky started because Nick Foles was sidelined with a hip injury, but it's not as if the latter has been effective under center.

While Foles threw three touchdown passes in a September win over the Atlanta Falcons after replacing Trubisky, he has seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions since. He started in four of the team's five straight losses and has looked like anything but the answer for a Chicago franchise that is seemingly always searching for consistency at the position.

Trubisky also brings mobility that Foles doesn't, but turnovers were a major issue in Sunday's game.

He threw two picks to Darnell Savage and lost a fumble that Preston Smith returned for a touchdown. The University of North Carolina product threw it into double coverage a number of times and tossed two of his three touchdowns in garbage time of a game that wasn't as close as the final 16-point deficit indicates.

In most games, all the Bears need is average play from their quarterback considering the defense entered Sunday sixth in the league in points allowed per game.

They haven't gotten that from Trubisky or Foles, although there is still an opportunity to make a playoff run considering their next four games are against the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars, who are a combined 14-30.

Better play from Trubisky or Foles may be all the team needs to make up the one-game deficit it is facing in the NFC playoff race.