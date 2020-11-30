3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins continued to pave their path toward the postseason in Week 12 with a comfortable 20-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

In two meetings with their AFC East rival this season, the Dolphins have outscored the Jets 44-3.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was effective enough in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa to lead the Miami offense down the field for a few scoring drives.

The offensive performance was not perfect, but the mistakes made by the running backs are fixable heading into a five-game December stretch.

Defensively, the Dolphins extended their turnover streak to 17 games with two interceptions off Sam Darnold.

The victory, combined with the losses for the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts pushed Miami into sixth place in the AFC standings.

The Dolphins own the conference-record tiebreaker over the Colts.