Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'Proud' of Nate Robinson After Knockout Loss to Jake Paul

Unlike some of Nate Robinson's former colleagues in the NBA, Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn't use social media to make light of Robinson's second-round knockout at the hands of Jake Paul on Saturday night.

Mayweather shared a message of support for Robinson on Instagram:

"Nate, I'm proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers. I will never kick my brother when he's down. It's ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I'm here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort."

It didn't take long before Robinson's loss was the subject of some mockery. Players around the league reacted to the result:

The three-time Slam Dunk Contest winner is at least taking things in stride.

If Robinson plans to step back inside the ring, perhaps he can consult with Mayweather to get a few pointers beforehand.