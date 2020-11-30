3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 12 Loss

1 of 3

Sunday's performance was brutal in so many ways.

Las Vegas committed 11 penalties for 141 yards and gave the ball away on five occasions through four fumbles and an interception. It also turned the ball over on downs on its first offensive series.

Each of the five turnovers led to Atlanta points, with one of them being an interception return for a touchdown by Deion Jones.

Derek Carr's first fumble occurred on the opening play of a drive and led to an Atlanta field goal. His second giveaway was more costly, as Las Vegas drove down to the Atlanta 30. The Falcons turned that into three more points.

The Raiders still had a chance to come back at the start of the second half, but that was ruined by the pick six the quarterback gave up on the team's second series of the third quarter.

To add to the misery, Carr and Josh Jacobs fumbled on first down on second-half drives. The Falcons scored their final two touchdowns off those turnovers.

Prior to Sunday, the Raiders turned the ball over three times in their last five games. If they rebound from Sunday's abject showing with a more consistent performance against the New York Jets in Week 13, their playoff chase may be in decent shape.