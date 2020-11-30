Why Nikki Cross Should Join Forces with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend on WWE Raw

Why Nikki Cross Should Join Forces with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend on WWE RawNovember 30, 2020
Most of the time, the biggest stories in WWE revolve around championships. The tale of a challenger fighting to win gold is as old as the business of professional wrestling.
However, some storylines become so engaging that they do not require a belt to be involved, and one of those being told right now is the one with Alexa Bliss and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.
When she first arrived on the scene in NXT, Bliss was a bubbly babyface who smiled and skipped to the ring. Once she joined up with Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake, her devious side came out.
She carried that heel persona to the main roster where she won multiple titles on Raw and SmackDown, but it was her friendship with Nikki Cross that brought her back to the light.
The two had nothing in common on the surface but found common ground and became the women's tag team champions. Eventually, The Fiend took notice and lured The Goddess to his side and turned her into the newest member of the Firefly Fun House.
Cross has spent the past few months trying and failing to get Bliss to come to her senses. Some fans want to see her help her friend snap out of it, but the better option would be to have the Scot join forces with The Goddess and The Fiend.
Let's look at how Wyatt could recruit her to his cause, what it would mean for Cross and Bliss and how it would benefit everyone in the end.
The Recruitment
After months of trying to make her best friend see how she was being manipulated, Cross would deliver a promo saying she has given up and is trying to move past everything.
As the Scot takes part in a random match, Bliss appears on the screen in the Firefly Fun House. She says Cross may have given up on her but she has not given up on Cross. This distraction leads to Cross losing to a simple roll-up.
This continues to happen for a few weeks. Cross looks poised to win only to be distracted by Bliss or The Fiend. They could appear at ringside or on the big screen in the arena and express how much they want her to join their little family.
As she continues to suffer more and more losses, Cross begins to become unhinged. She starts showing signs of the woman we knew as a member of Sanity in NXT. And after the fourth or fifth loss, she snaps and attacks the person who beat her. She would apologize afterward but it would do no good.
All of the babyfaces in the women's division would try to reason with the Scottish wrestler in backstage segments. They would tell her to ignore the mind games and focus on herself. That is when Wyatt reminds them of how everyone first treated her when she arrived on the main roster.
People were scared of her and treated her like some kind of oddity to be laughed at. He would show her clips to prove his point, and Cross would slowly start to realize she has been hiding her true self.
Bliss will convince her former best friend that the only people who truly understand her are herself and The Fiend. They want her to be herself and show her clips of some of her biggest wins in NXT to highlight how she was more successful before she buried her real personality to fit in with the rest of the roster.
After a couple of weeks of coaxing, Cross would finally debut in the Firefly Fun House with a character more in line with who she was with Sanity. She would be unpredictable, violent and relentless in the ring.
Bliss would help her score a big win to show how she made the right decision to join her and Wyatt to seal the deal.
How Nikki's Character Would Change
Cross couldn't simply go back to being the exact same person she was in Sanity but that would be the baseline she would work from to create a new personality.
Instead of being wild and uncontrollable, this version of her would be more focused and goal-oriented while still being dangerous to everyone across the ring from her.
Her promos would have to be a happy medium between the unhinged character she used to be and who she is now. She would need to show her intelligence while also being chaotic and reckless.
The reason Cross' gimmick didn't work when she first showed up on the main roster is that she was alone. She doesn't necessarily need someone to speak for her, but she does need other characters around her to provide some balance.
Wyatt and Bliss are unique in many ways and if Cross emulated some of their traits, she would fit right in with the Firefly Fun House crew.
The Benefits
Having Cross join Bliss and The Fiend would benefit all three in different ways.
When it comes to Bliss, having her partner back would allow the two of them to pursue the women's tag titles again. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler need some worthy opponents, and a team of two unpredictable Wyatt disciples would do the trick.
As for Cross, joining Wyatt and Bliss would allow her to start fresh again. She has been relegated to the background ever since she and The Goddess broke up their team and this would give her ample screen time to prove she is worth featuring in a prominent role.
With Wyatt, the benefits are a little different. Having Cross join them and return to her more chaotic ways would give him two different followers who each embody a different side of his character.
Bliss is the smiling, cheerful side that hosts a fake kids' show and talks to stuffed animals. Cross would represent The Fiend part of him by being more violent and unforgiving.
Having two different sides of his character represented by his followers would lead to some unique and entertaining segments with all three Superstars.
Growing the Cast of Characters
Wyatt's original stable saw him leading as many as three followers at once. WWE hasn't given any indication it intends to build a new faction around but maybe that is exactly what it should do.
The Fiend has become one of the most unique and special acts in all of WWE. He has used his character to help Bliss get over in a new way and could do the same thing for Cross and many others.
Wyatt could form a new group of misfits that is less like a cult and more like a cast of characters for his faux children's program. The Scot would be the first step to expanding his group.
Once she is in, Wyatt could bring in other struggling stars and help them alter their gimmick. Somebody like Tucker Knight or Aleister Black would benefit greatly since they have not been booked well recently.
Bringing more members into the group would allow WWE to focus on one at a time or everyone at once. Wyatt can only sustain this character if he is not overused, and having a few more followers to focus on would let him take breaks between his own feuds while he offers them guidance.
A New Beginning for Cross
The main reason Cross needs to join Wyatt is that it would help her start afresh, which she deserves after WWE has mishandled her character in different ways.
This is still the same woman who tore the house down with Asuka in NXT and caused havoc with Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe in Sanity. She still has the ability to have the fire that has been missing lately.
The women's division needs more unique and interesting characters. When Cross formed an alliance with Bliss, she became a lot more like the rest of the division in subtle ways. Teaming with The Fiend is what will allow her to be different again.
This move would benefit everyone involved, strengthen the women's tag team division and give Cross the fresh start she needs. It would create some interesting storyline possibilities, too. This needs to happen for the good of everyone involved.