Why Nikki Cross Should Join Forces with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend on WWE Raw

After months of trying to make her best friend see how she was being manipulated, Cross would deliver a promo saying she has given up and is trying to move past everything.

As the Scot takes part in a random match, Bliss appears on the screen in the Firefly Fun House. She says Cross may have given up on her but she has not given up on Cross. This distraction leads to Cross losing to a simple roll-up.

This continues to happen for a few weeks. Cross looks poised to win only to be distracted by Bliss or The Fiend. They could appear at ringside or on the big screen in the arena and express how much they want her to join their little family.

As she continues to suffer more and more losses, Cross begins to become unhinged. She starts showing signs of the woman we knew as a member of Sanity in NXT. And after the fourth or fifth loss, she snaps and attacks the person who beat her. She would apologize afterward but it would do no good.

All of the babyfaces in the women's division would try to reason with the Scottish wrestler in backstage segments. They would tell her to ignore the mind games and focus on herself. That is when Wyatt reminds them of how everyone first treated her when she arrived on the main roster.

People were scared of her and treated her like some kind of oddity to be laughed at. He would show her clips to prove his point, and Cross would slowly start to realize she has been hiding her true self.

Bliss will convince her former best friend that the only people who truly understand her are herself and The Fiend. They want her to be herself and show her clips of some of her biggest wins in NXT to highlight how she was more successful before she buried her real personality to fit in with the rest of the roster.

After a couple of weeks of coaxing, Cross would finally debut in the Firefly Fun House with a character more in line with who she was with Sanity. She would be unpredictable, violent and relentless in the ring.

Bliss would help her score a big win to show how she made the right decision to join her and Wyatt to seal the deal.