WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan Planned for 2021 Royal Rumble

While WWE appears to be setting up Roman Reigns for a feud with Kevin Owens at TLC, that does not appear to be a long-term program.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported WWE is currently planning Reigns to take on Daniel Bryan at January's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Reigns-Bryan has been a simmering feud since Jey Uso attacked the leader of the "Yes!" Movement last month.

Owens attacked Uso during Friday's SmackDown, ostensibly to get the attention of the universal champion and set up a match for TLC. Reigns has been putting in the best work of his career since returning at SummerSlam, helping breathe life into SmackDown with perhaps the strongest ongoing storyline in wrestling.

Owens has been spinning his wheels a bit since winning his feud with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, mostly consigned to hosting the KO Show and putting on a largely forgettable string of matches with Aleister Black. Putting him in this feud with Reigns could be a sign WWE is pushing Owens back to the top of the card on SmackDown.

As it stands, Bryan-Reigns is a perfect main event for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Bryan has admitted he's in his last run as a full-time competitor, so it's plausible he could take the strap off Reigns and have one last run as champion going into WrestleMania.