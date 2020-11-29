    NASCAR Pit Crew Member William Harrell, Wife Blakley Die in Car Crash

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    Drying trucks continue to dry the track in an attempt to get it ready for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race after morning rain prevented the 9 a.m. rescheduled start at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

    NASCAR pit crew member William "Rowdy" Harrell was killed in a car crash last week along with his wife, Blakley, NASCAR announced.

    The two were married Nov. 21 and were traveling for their honeymoon in Florida.

    The Florida Highway Patrol reported the couple collided with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 1 on Lower Matecumbe Key.

    Harrell had been working on the crew for No. 88 driver Alex Bowman and has worked as a tire carrier for Hendrick Motorsports for the last eight seasons.

    Bowman spoke about the crew member on social media:

    Harrell's former crew chief Greg Ives also discussed the loss:

    "Our entire team is absolutely devastated at the loss of Rowdy and Blakley. They were such positive, giving and passionate people who could not have been a more perfect match. Rowdy had an energetic and infectious personality. He was the heart and soul of our team and always kept us motivated, no matter the circumstance. Rowdy shared his love with the people around him and was loved in return. Although he will be greatly missed, his memory will continue to inspire us always. Our prayers are with Rowdy, Blakley and their wonderful family."

    Harrell graduated from the University of Alabama and was a walk-on linebacker for the Crimson Tide, earning three national titles with the team.

