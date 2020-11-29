    Mike Tyson Smoked Marijuana Before Roy Jones Jr. Fight: 'It Just Numbs Me'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are older, wiser, calmer men than the superstars who dominated their sport. Their fight at Staples Center on Saturday night, Nov. 28, is an eight-round exhibition bout with no official judging and limited violence, although the limit depends on whether you're asking the fighters or the California State Athletic Commission. For Tyson and Jones, this unique pay-per-view boxing match is less of a sporting event and more of a chance for two transcendent athletes to prove age is a number and aging is a choice. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
    Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

    Mike Tyson fared well in his return to the ring Saturday night but said after his bout against Roy Jones Jr. that he smoked marijuana beforehand.

    "Listen, I can't stop smoking," he said following the match, per Josh Peter of USA Today. "I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I'm sorry. I'm a smoker. ...I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking."

    The drug helps him out but didn't give him an advantage to ease the pain.

    "No, it just numbs me," he said. "It doesn’t numb the pain."

    Tyson and Jones battled for eight rounds in an exhibition match, which was declared to be a draw. It was the 54-year-old's first bout in 15 years.

    Both fighters were tested by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association for performance-enhancing drugs, but marijuana was not on the list of banned substances.

    Tyson currently owns a 40-acre marijuana farm in California.

