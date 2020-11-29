Mike Tyson Smoked Marijuana Before Roy Jones Jr. Fight: 'It Just Numbs Me'

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Mike Tyson fared well in his return to the ring Saturday night but said after his bout against Roy Jones Jr. that he smoked marijuana beforehand.

"Listen, I can't stop smoking," he said following the match, per Josh Peter of USA Today. "I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I'm sorry. I'm a smoker. ...I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking."

The drug helps him out but didn't give him an advantage to ease the pain.

"No, it just numbs me," he said. "It doesn’t numb the pain."

Tyson and Jones battled for eight rounds in an exhibition match, which was declared to be a draw. It was the 54-year-old's first bout in 15 years.

Both fighters were tested by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association for performance-enhancing drugs, but marijuana was not on the list of banned substances.

Tyson currently owns a 40-acre marijuana farm in California.