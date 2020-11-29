Adrian Peterson Says He'll Contact Joe Burrow to Assist in Recovery from Surgery

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson has become the "poster child" for ACL recoveries and doesn't mind sharing his wisdom to others who suffered the same injury.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the 35-year-old said Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley reached out to him after their injuries, and Peterson is now planning to speak to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow:

"I would tell him to just get his mind right," Peterson said. "...This situation is what it is, what will I do to game plan and to come back and be better than I was before when I'm able to step onto the field."

Peterson notably tore his ACL toward the end of the 2011 season but returned in time for the start of the 2012 campaign. Not only did he play all 16 games but he won the MVP award after rushing for 2,097 yards, the second-best single-season total in NFL history.

"I've always had the mindset of not allowing the world to box you in," Peterson told TMZ.

Burrow will hope for a similar comeback after reportedly suffering a torn ACL, MCL and other structural issues in his knee, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ben Baby. It ended a promising rookie season after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 draft.