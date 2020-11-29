Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Judges' Scorecards, Fight Stats and Reaction

Christian Palma/Associated Press

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. engaged in a fun boxing "exhibition" for eight rounds but it didn't officially yield a winner. Those scoring the fight called it a draw even if the internet essentially decided to take over judging and name Iron Mike the winner.

Sporting News provided the scores from the celebrity judges scoring the bout. Because it was not an officially sanctioned match the California Athletic Commission did not have official judges working the bout.

The CompuBox numbers from the fight told a different story, though:

Tyson outdid Jones in nearly every aspect of the fight. Only the sixth round saw the two actually tie in punches landed. From the eye test, Tyson's punches had much more power behind them as well.

That result belied the overwhelming public opinion that Tyson should have been declared the winner.

The two weren't technically supposed to be going hard but that didn't stop the former Baddest Man on the Planet from ripping some hard hooks to Jones Jr.'s body. He earned the respect of more than one analyst for his strong performance considering he's 54 years old.

Both NFL and NBA stars were tuned in to watch Tyson fight who was making his first appearance in a ring since an exhibition against Corey Sanders in 2006. Iron Mike's last official bout took place in 2005 when he dropped a decision to Kevin McBride.

Jones Jr. tried to make a late rally and had some moments but on the whole it was Tyson who appeared to be more in shape. Which came as a surprise as Jones' last professional bout took place in 2018 where he came away with a win over Scott Sigmon.

Snoop Dogg was as big a winner as either of the combatants. The rapper was a commentator on the fights for the night and brought plenty of zingers to the broadcast booth.

Overall, the event had to be considered a success. The production of the pay-per-view was great, it grabbed the attention of social media at large and put two legends in the spotlight.

It wasn't the greatest boxing display. These two men are, after all, close to collecting social security but it wasn't horrible and provided an avenue for more fights like this to happen in the future.

The fights was a part of a Tyson-led initiative called Legends Only League. According to the organization's website, their aim is to "bring(s) the best of the best back into the ring, onto the court, and back on the field."

So not only may future events include boxing but other sports as well. In an era where there were few major pay-per-view events in boxing there could very well be a market for what Tyson is trying to do.