Jake Paul Says He Wants to See Mike Tyson Fight Evander Holyfield Again

American YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul already has Mike Tyson's next opponent in mind.

"I want to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield," Paul said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "Put me on the undercard. I’m biting somebody’s ear off."

Paul defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson via second-round knockout on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles in a professional fight.

His win preceded an exhibition bout between Tyson and former world boxing champion Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, fought Holyfield twice. The first match ended in an 11th-round TKO win for Holyfield in November 1996.

The second match, which took place in July 1997, was far more controversial: Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield's ear and was disqualified in Round 3.

We'll see if Tyson has designs on facing any other ex-boxing legends down the road, but for now, the 54-year-old looked good in the ring on Saturday. Three celebrity judges and former boxing champions scored the fight a draw:

But the punching stats appeared to indicate otherwise:

Tyson's ring appearance was his first in a sanctioned bout since his last professional fight in 2005.