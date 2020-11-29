Mike Tyson Says He Wants Roy Jones Jr. Rematch After Exhibition Ruled a Draw

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Mike Tyson wants another shot at Roy Jones Jr.

After battling Jones to a somewhat controversial draw during Saturday's exhibition at Staples Center—Tyson's first bout since 2006—the former heavyweight champion said he's neither done with the sport nor satisfied with his latest outcome. Jones immediately agreed with that notion.

"I'm cool with a draw," Jones said. "It just means we might have to do it again."

Tyson was able to get some resounding body blows in on Jones, who told the broadcast that even at 54 years old, Tyson's punches still hurt no matter where they land. To counter, Jones attempted to dance around the ring and grapple any time Tyson got close. That strategy only led to Jones wearing down sooner and giving more openings to Tyson, who was still quick enough to take advantage.

Asked if he won the fight, Tyson didn't hesitate.

"Yeah," Tyson said. "But I'm good with a draw. I entertained the crowd. The crowd was happy with it."

The crowd might be happier next time around if a victor is officially declared. Both Tyson and Jones seem willing to find out.