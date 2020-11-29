    Roy Jones Jr. Wears Gloves Honoring Kobe Bryant for Fight vs. Mike Tyson

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst INovember 29, 2020

    Roy Jones Jr. poses during an official weigh-in, Friday, April 2, 2010, in Las Vegas. Jones is to fight Bernard Hopkins on Saturday. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    With Roy Jones Jr. is facing off against Mike Tyson at the Staples Center on Saturday, the former light heavyweight champion made sure to pay his respect to Los Angles Lakers great Kobe Bryant. 

    Jones entered the ring fighting in a pair of purple and gold gloves decked out in tributes to the Black Mamba himself. 

    One glove even sported Bryant's No. 8 while the other donned the No. 24 Bryant wore later in his career. 

    Further down the wrist, Jones listed out all of Bryant's career stats and notable achievements. 

    A solid tribute to the man who always performed at his best at his home arena. 

    Related

      Mike Tyson Says He Lost 100 Pounds to Prepare for Jones Jr. Fight

      Mike Tyson Says He Lost 100 Pounds to Prepare for Jones Jr. Fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Mike Tyson Says He Lost 100 Pounds to Prepare for Jones Jr. Fight

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis 👀

      Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis 👀
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis 👀

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Tyson, Jones Jr. to Make $1M💰

      Each fighter will earn a guaranteed $1M for tonight's exhibition, Tyson said he will donate his purse to charity

      Report: Tyson, Jones Jr. to Make $1M💰
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Report: Tyson, Jones Jr. to Make $1M💰

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jake Paul KOs Nate Robinson in Round 2

      Jake Paul KOs Nate Robinson in Round 2
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Jake Paul KOs Nate Robinson in Round 2

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report