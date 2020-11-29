Roy Jones Jr. Wears Gloves Honoring Kobe Bryant for Fight vs. Mike Tyson

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

With Roy Jones Jr. is facing off against Mike Tyson at the Staples Center on Saturday, the former light heavyweight champion made sure to pay his respect to Los Angles Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

Jones entered the ring fighting in a pair of purple and gold gloves decked out in tributes to the Black Mamba himself.

One glove even sported Bryant's No. 8 while the other donned the No. 24 Bryant wore later in his career.

Further down the wrist, Jones listed out all of Bryant's career stats and notable achievements.

A solid tribute to the man who always performed at his best at his home arena.