Mike Tyson Says He Lost 100 Pounds to Prepare for Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Mike Tyson is 54 years old, but that didn't stop him from losing some serious weight ahead of Saturday's exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, Iron Mike said he lost 100 pounds in preparation for the bout and weighed in at 220 pounds.

It is quite the feat for someone who hasn't fought professionally since 2005, and it could very well come into play in the fight. He may be well past his prime, but being lighter on his feet will help with his speed in the highly anticipated showdown.

Tyson, who went 50-6 with 44 knockouts during his career, was known for his power at his best, but look for his speed, athleticism, footwork and defense to play a serious factor at a lighter weight.

That could spell trouble for the 51-year-old Jones.