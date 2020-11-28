    Mike Tyson Says He Lost 100 Pounds to Prepare for Roy Jones Jr. Fight

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    Mike Tyson gives an interview to The Associated Press, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Tyson is in Dubai to announce the start of his worldwide boxing gym franchise. Tyson said Thursday that a city like Dubai can show people the best of the Middle East, its people and Islam. Tyson praised the sheikhdom as
    Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

    Mike Tyson is 54 years old, but that didn't stop him from losing some serious weight ahead of Saturday's exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

    According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, Iron Mike said he lost 100 pounds in preparation for the bout and weighed in at 220 pounds.

    It is quite the feat for someone who hasn't fought professionally since 2005, and it could very well come into play in the fight. He may be well past his prime, but being lighter on his feet will help with his speed in the highly anticipated showdown.

    Tyson, who went 50-6 with 44 knockouts during his career, was known for his power at his best, but look for his speed, athleticism, footwork and defense to play a serious factor at a lighter weight.

    That could spell trouble for the 51-year-old Jones.

