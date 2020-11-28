Winners and Losers from Week 13 of College Football

0 of 9

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

As several top-ranked programs edged closer to the College Football Playoff, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller and Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson both made history.

What is ordinarily Rivalry Week lacked some of the traditional games—such as Michigan and Ohio State, for example—but a couple of those contests still produced key results. Alabama won the Iron Bowl, and Oregon lost to Oregon State.

Those results, along with Fuller's debut, Patterson's massive game and Michigan State's upset over Northwestern, headlined the biggest news from Week 13.

This piece will be updated through Saturday night.