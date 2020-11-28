DO NOT PUBLISH

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

A 2017 fourth-round pick by the Colts out of Albany State, Stewart spent the first two years of his career as a rotation player on their defense.

After being moved into the starting lineup last season, Stewart responded by having his most productive year. The 27-year-old had 30 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and three sacks in 16 games (13 starts).

Per Kevin Hickey of The Colts Wire, Grover has been a dominant run defender in 2020 with 16 run stops and an 11.4 run stop percentage through the first eight weeks. He's started all 10 games for the team so far this season.

Defense has been the key to Indianapolis' success so far in 2020. That unit ranks second in yards allowed per game (298.1) and fifth in points allowed per game (20.8).

Stewart is a significant part of the defensive line, and has been rewarded with a contract commensurate with his performance.