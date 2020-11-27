Tom Brady Calls Charles Barkley Tee Shot 'Turrible' at Capital One's 'The Match'

Brad Horn/Associated Press

Charles Barkley's golf game is notorious for looking very bad and often producing ugly results, as was the case with one of his tee shots during Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" on Friday.

It turns out that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was watching and shared his thoughts on Barkley's form:

This marked Barkley's first appearance in Capital One's "The Match." He didn't disappoint with shots that veered far off course. The 11-time All-Star also played the round with Shaquille O'Neal's face on his golf balls:

While Barkley's ball found some cacti at Stone Canyon Golf Club, the 1992-93 NBA MVP was able to get the last laugh on everyone.

The pairing of Barkley and Phil Mickelson defeated the duo of Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry 4 and 3.