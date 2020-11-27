Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Weigh-In: Results and Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight Event

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

On the eve of their eight-round exhibition match, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. took center stage at Staples Center in Los Angeles to officially weigh in.

Tyson tipped the scales at 220.4 pounds, while Jones weighed in at 210 pounds.

Michael Benson of talkSport.com noted the weight difference for Tyson between this fight and his last professional bout against Kevin McBride:

There's been great anticipation for this matchup between two boxing icons, thanks in no small part to the job Tyson has done selling the fight. The former heavyweight champion has been showing off his jacked physique on social media for months.

Rules for the bout are unusual, to say the least. Rounds will last two minutes, instead of the standard three. The California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster told Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com there won't be an official winner.

"There's no official judges,” Foster clarified. "The WBC is going to have some guest celebrity judges remotely, not official, not 10-9 [scores], nothing like that. No cumulative score. No winner announced."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Saturday will mark Tyson's first time in a boxing ring since 2006 when he tried to launch an exhibition tour to help recover from financial problems. The tour wound up lasting one fight against Corey Sanders because it was more of a farce than an actual sporting event.

Jones has remained an active participant in the sport, despite being 51 years old. Captain Hook has won his last four official fights, with the most recent victory coming against Scott Sigmon in February 2018.

No one knows what to expect from Tyson or Jones at this point in their lives. They are far past their primes, but there's something about the novelty of being able to watch two of the most iconic boxers of all-time step in the ring.

On Saturday night at Staples Center, Tyson and Jones will determine who is better in this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition.