    Capital One's 'The Match' Donating Total of $4.4 Million to HBCUs

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2020

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up the court against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change is set to make a hugely positive impact on historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

    The Match, which will pit golf legend Phil Mickelson and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley against Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and soon-to-be Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning in a golf exhibition, has raised $4.4 million for HBCUs:

    Curry has been an especially huge proponent for HBCUs in recent years, as evidenced by a massive contribution he recently made to Howard University.

    Last year, Michael A. Fletcher of ESPN's The Undefeated reported that Curry provided Howard with six years of funding to launch a Division I golf program.

    Curry is a skilled golfer who has played in many celebrity tournaments. He was also given a sponsor's exemption to play in the Korn Ferry Tour's Ellie Mae Classic in 2017.

    The Match has become a highly anticipated golf event in recent years, as Mickelson and Tiger Woods went one-on-one in the original Match in 2018.

    That was followed by The Match: Champions for Charity in May, which saw Woods and Manning face Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

    The latest iteration of The Match will air Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

