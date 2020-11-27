NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward, Blake Griffin, More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Gordon Hayward joining the Charlotte Hornets for four years and $120 million could be one of the most head-turning moves of the entire offseason.

While the 30-year-old has an All-Star appearance on his resume and is someone who can hit from three-point range, attack off the bounce and spearhead an offense on the wing, there are also legitimate injury concerns for him. That is a significant financial commitment for someone who could be past his prime with those issues.

However, the Indiana Pacers apparently wanted him as well despite any concerns.

According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports), the Pacers offered Myles Turner, a first-round pick and a rotation player to the Boston Celtics for Hayward in a sign-and-trade offer, but it wasn't enough for the Celtics.

It would still have been an impressive return, especially in light of a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that revealed they have worked with the Hornets—who are searching for a third team to take on Nicolas Batum's $27 million deal—on a sign-and-trade that would give them a trade exception.

Turner would have been a notable asset as a versatile big who can shoot from the outside, contribute on the boards and work in pick-and-pops with Kemba Walker.

The 24-year-old is also an excellent interior defender who held opponents to 10.9 percent worse shooting numbers than their normal averages when he guarded them last season, per NBA.com.

Instead, the Celtics will look to win the Eastern Conference without Hayward or Turner.