NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward, Blake Griffin, More

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward, Blake Griffin, MoreNovember 27, 2020
Some of the initial dust from the start of the NBA offseason has settled.
The draft is done, many free agents have found their next home and coaching slots have been filled. There still figures to be a number of notable moves until the season starts in December, though, which has driven the rumor mill as the offseason continues.
With that in mind, here's a look at some of the latest buzz from around the Association.
Celtics Could Have Landed Myles Turner in Gordon Hayward Move
Gordon Hayward joining the Charlotte Hornets for four years and $120 million could be one of the most head-turning moves of the entire offseason.
While the 30-year-old has an All-Star appearance on his resume and is someone who can hit from three-point range, attack off the bounce and spearhead an offense on the wing, there are also legitimate injury concerns for him. That is a significant financial commitment for someone who could be past his prime with those issues.
However, the Indiana Pacers apparently wanted him as well despite any concerns.
According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports), the Pacers offered Myles Turner, a first-round pick and a rotation player to the Boston Celtics for Hayward in a sign-and-trade offer, but it wasn't enough for the Celtics.
It would still have been an impressive return, especially in light of a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that revealed they have worked with the Hornets—who are searching for a third team to take on Nicolas Batum's $27 million deal—on a sign-and-trade that would give them a trade exception.
Turner would have been a notable asset as a versatile big who can shoot from the outside, contribute on the boards and work in pick-and-pops with Kemba Walker.
The 24-year-old is also an excellent interior defender who held opponents to 10.9 percent worse shooting numbers than their normal averages when he guarded them last season, per NBA.com.
Instead, the Celtics will look to win the Eastern Conference without Hayward or Turner.
Pistons Considered Trading Blake Griffin for John Wall
Perhaps Blake Griffin and John Wall both need a change of scenery, and the Detroit Pistons at least considered it.
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Detroit "made an exploratory call" to the Washington Wizards asking about trading Griffin for Wall. However, it is still "unclear" what the Pistons' "real level of interest" is since the power forward is still somewhat valuable in their eyes.
As for Wall, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported he "made it clear" he wants to leave the Wizards.
It wasn't that long ago these were two of the best players in the league. Wall is a five-time All-Star who has been an All-Defensive and All-NBA selection, while Griffin is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection.
However, both of their games are largely predicated on athleticism. That may not play well as they get older given the injury concerns with Wall not playing in a game since December 2018 and Griffin appearing in just 18 games in 2019-20.
Pairing Griffin with Bradley Beal would give the Wizards some star power outside of just the backcourt, while Detroit could use a talented guard as it attempts to bounce back from a 20-46 season.
But it's not exactly clear how realistic this possibility is at this point.
Lou Williams Could Be on the Way out of LA
There is plenty to like about Lou Williams.
The 34-year-old is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year who can provide an offensive spark off the bench even though he is far from a strength on the defensive end. Yet the Los Angeles Clippers may move him as they look to put their second-round collapse against the Denver Nuggets in the rearview mirror.
Marc Stein of the New York Times reported "many rival teams also expect the Clippers to trade Lou Williams in their quest to create a fresh-start environment after they blew a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets."
That comes with moves such as adding Serge Ibaka and Luke Kennard, not bringing back Montrezl Harrell—who Stein reported "team officials quietly decided had to go"—and going from Doc Rivers to Tyronn Lue at head coach serving as the backdrop of a changed Clippers team.
Trading Williams would be another notable move for a squad attempting to close the gap on its Los Angeles rival, especially if it helps with something such as chemistry or defense.
If Paul George plays like a six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive selection as he bounces back from playoff struggles and Kawhi Leonard remains one of the best players in the league, the Clippers will be title contenders.
Still, trading Williams would bring about more change around the two stars as the team moves beyond last season's collapse.