National Dog Show 2020 Results: Best in Show and List of Winners

    Claire the Scottish Deerhound was named the best in show at this year's National Dog Show, winning at an event that didn't have any spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic but did have fun cutouts of dogs and celebrities watching on. 

    This year's event was also limited to 600 dogs, a "70 percent decrease from the nearly 2,000 who compete in a regular year," per Mia Zanzucchi of NBC Sports. Additionally, three news breeds—the barbet, Belgian laekenois and dogo Argentino—made their National Dog Show debuts this year.

    Below, we'll go over all the group winners and the highlights from Thursday. 

                       

    Group Winners

    Herding Group: Jimmy the miniature American shepherd

    Hound Group: Claire the Scottish deerhound

    Non-Sporting Group: Kam the standard poodle

    Sporting GroupTeddy the English springer spaniel

    Terrier Group: Vinny the wire fox terrier

    Toy GroupChester the affenpinscher

    Working Group: Bowie the Portuguese water dog

                     

    Reaction

    While the day belonged to Claire, there were plenty of memorable pups trotting around the show floor:

    And of course, one of the most entertaining parts of the event is scrolling through Twitter to see the reaction:

    But let's talk Claire, the day's big winner. According to Kelli Bender of People, the best in show pup "comes from a winning lineage, her grandmother won best in show at the 2011 Westminster Dog Show and her mom earned second place, also known as reserve best in show, at the 2015 National Dog Show.

    It isn't easy living up to such a lofty legacy, though dogs have the benefit of literally never thinking about such things. 

    "Claire has so many wonderful traits," handler Angela Lloyd said in a statement. "She embodies the same qualities. She is very similar to her grandmother, especially in the eyes."

    "She is just the picture of elegance," best in show judge Karen Wilson added. "Her movement was impeccable, just the best example of a Scottish deerhound."

    Elegant indeed. Now go enjoy some treats, Claire—you earned it. 

