National Dog Show 2020 Results: Best in Show and List of Winners

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

Claire the Scottish Deerhound was named the best in show at this year's National Dog Show, winning at an event that didn't have any spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic but did have fun cutouts of dogs and celebrities watching on.

This year's event was also limited to 600 dogs, a "70 percent decrease from the nearly 2,000 who compete in a regular year," per

Group Winners

Herding Group: Jimmy the miniature American shepherd

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hound Group: Claire the Scottish deerhound

Non-Sporting Group: Kam the standard poodle

Sporting Group: Teddy the English springer spaniel

Terrier Group: Vinny the wire fox terrier

Toy Group: Chester the affenpinscher

Working Group: Bowie the Portuguese water dog

Reaction

While the day belonged to Claire, there were plenty of memorable pups trotting around the show floor:

And of course, one of the most entertaining parts of the event is scrolling through Twitter to see the reaction:

But let's talk Claire, the day's big winner. According to Kelli Bender of People, the best in show pup "comes from a winning lineage, her grandmother won best in show at the 2011 Westminster Dog Show and her mom earned second place, also known as reserve best in show, at the 2015 National Dog Show.

It isn't easy living up to such a lofty legacy, though dogs have the benefit of literally never thinking about such things.

"Claire has so many wonderful traits," handler Angela Lloyd said in a statement. "She embodies the same qualities. She is very similar to her grandmother, especially in the eyes."

"She is just the picture of elegance," best in show judge Karen Wilson added. "Her movement was impeccable, just the best example of a Scottish deerhound."

Elegant indeed. Now go enjoy some treats, Claire—you earned it.