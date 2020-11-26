DeAndre Hopkins: 'I'm Thankful' Cardinals Traded a 2nd-Round Pick for Me

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

DeAndre Hopkins has had a tremendous first season with the Arizona Cardinals, and the four-time Pro Bowler expressed his gratitude for his new home Thursday.

Eight months after being traded by the Houston Texans, Hopkins seemed to throw shade at his old squad while praising his new team:

Former Houston head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien sent Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

The deal left everyone stunned, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell gave Houston a grade of F with this assessment: "Even if O'Brien decided that it was time to move on from Hopkins and didn't want to reward a frustrated player who was clamoring for a new deal, there's no way O'Brien can settle for a mid-second-round pick, let alone simultaneously sending a pick swap to acquire a distressed, underwater contract."

Hopkins has taken well to his new surroundings with an NFL-high 912 receiving yards through 10 games. He was also involved in the most-talked-about play of the season when he caught Kyler Murray's 43-yard Hail Mary on the final offensive play of the game in a 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 15.

Arizona holds the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a 6-4 record.

Things haven't worked out well in Houston without Hopkins. Johnson ranks third on the team with 569 yards from scrimmage, but he's on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans fired O'Brien after an 0-4 start, and they're on track to post their first losing record since 2017.