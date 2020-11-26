Lions' Adrian Peterson Might Play Until He's 40; Feels 'A Lot Fresher' in 2020

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson isn't going to let his age stand in the way of continuing his NFL career.

The Detroit Lions running back told TMZ Sports the lack of training camp and preseason has kept his body "a lot fresher" to the point he hopes to play until he's 40 years old (starts at 1:50 mark):

Peterson told TMZ in June that he wanted to play four more years, which would keep him in the league until the age of 39. The seven-time Pro Bowler entered 2020 as the second-oldest active running back at 35 years old.

Frank Gore of the New York Jets is the only one older than Peterson at 37 years of age.

Ken Strong and Jim Thorpe are the only running backs who have played at the age of 40 and been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Peterson leads the Lions with 104 carries and 389 yards in 10 games this season.