    Lions' Adrian Peterson Might Play Until He's 40; Feels 'A Lot Fresher' in 2020

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    Jose Juarez/Associated Press

    Adrian Peterson isn't going to let his age stand in the way of continuing his NFL career.  

    The Detroit Lions running back told TMZ Sports the lack of training camp and preseason has kept his body "a lot fresher" to the point he hopes to play until he's 40 years old (starts at 1:50 mark):

    Peterson told TMZ in June that he wanted to play four more years, which would keep him in the league until the age of 39. The seven-time Pro Bowler entered 2020 as the second-oldest active running back at 35 years old.

    Frank Gore of the New York Jets is the only one older than Peterson at 37 years of age.

    Ken Strong and Jim Thorpe are the only running backs who have played at the age of 40 and been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

    Peterson leads the Lions with 104 carries and 389 yards in 10 games this season.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      D-Hop’s Thanksgiving Tweet 😅

      DeAndre Hopkins thanks Cardinals for ‘believing in me enough’ to trade for him this year 📸

      D-Hop’s Thanksgiving Tweet 😅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      D-Hop’s Thanksgiving Tweet 😅

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      DET's Patience with Patricia Waning

      Today's game vs. Texans 'looms large' for Matt Patricia's future with the Lions (Rapoport)

      DET's Patience with Patricia Waning
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      DET's Patience with Patricia Waning

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      AP Might Play Until He's 40; Feels 'A Lot Fresher' in 2020

      AP Might Play Until He's 40; Feels 'A Lot Fresher' in 2020
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      AP Might Play Until He's 40; Feels 'A Lot Fresher' in 2020

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: WAS Wants Smith Back in 2021

      Coach Rivera wants Alex Smith back in Washington next year for his leadership and ‘simply how he’s played’

      Report: WAS Wants Smith Back in 2021
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: WAS Wants Smith Back in 2021

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report