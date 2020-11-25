    DeForest Buckner Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Colts vs. Titans

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Indianapolis Colts' DeForest Buckner (99) recovers a fumble by Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Tennessee Titans

    It is unclear if Buckner tested positive for COVID or was in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus. The NFL's protocol requires both close contacts and players with positive tests to be placed on the list.

    Buckner, in his first season with the Colts, has recorded 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks. While the sack numbers would indicate he's been less productive than in San Francisco, that's hardly the case. Buckner has earned an 89.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, making him one of the league's premier interior linemen.

    The Colts have raced out to a 7-3 start thanks in large part to their defense, which ranks among the NFL's best in most categories. Football Outsiders' DVOA metric ranks Indianapolis sixth against the pass and fifth against the run.

    Tyquan Lewis will likely start in Buckner's place for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Colts injury report: 9 players listed as DNP

      Colts injury report: 9 players listed as DNP
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Colts injury report: 9 players listed as DNP

      Kevin Hickey
      via Colts Wire

      AP's 'Feed the Hungry' Cleats

      Peterson's Thanksgiving cleats highlight his partnership with the Athletes' Corner to provide 100K meals to the needy 📲

      AP's 'Feed the Hungry' Cleats
      NFL logo
      NFL

      AP's 'Feed the Hungry' Cleats

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Are Ravens' Struggles All on Lamar?

      @kalynkahler talks to several NFL insiders about what's going on in Baltimore 📲

      Are Ravens' Struggles All on Lamar?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Are Ravens' Struggles All on Lamar?

      Kalyn Kahler
      via Bleacher Report

      No Practice for Rivers Wednesday, but He’s Expected to Play Sunday

      No Practice for Rivers Wednesday, but He’s Expected to Play Sunday
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      No Practice for Rivers Wednesday, but He’s Expected to Play Sunday

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk