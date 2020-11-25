DeForest Buckner Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Colts vs. Titans

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

It is unclear if Buckner tested positive for COVID or was in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus. The NFL's protocol requires both close contacts and players with positive tests to be placed on the list.

Buckner, in his first season with the Colts, has recorded 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks. While the sack numbers would indicate he's been less productive than in San Francisco, that's hardly the case. Buckner has earned an 89.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, making him one of the league's premier interior linemen.

The Colts have raced out to a 7-3 start thanks in large part to their defense, which ranks among the NFL's best in most categories. Football Outsiders' DVOA metric ranks Indianapolis sixth against the pass and fifth against the run.

Tyquan Lewis will likely start in Buckner's place for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.