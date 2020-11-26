Nate Robinson vs. Jake Paul: Latest Comments and Training Videos for Each Boxer

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Neither Nate Robinson nor Jake Paul is a boxer by trade, but they aren't approaching Saturday's fight lightly.

The pair will cross paths on the undercard ahead of the exhibition contest between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Paul has a little experience in the ring, after fighting Deji Olatunji in a 2018 amateur bout before earning a first-round victory over YouTube star AnEsonGib in January in his professional debut.

Robinson spent 11 seasons in the NBA, but that may not help him too much in his new pursuit. In October, he explained to ESPN's Eric Woodyard how boxing requires a different kind of physicality:

"It's been a challenge learning how to breathe and fight while you're tired. That's been the fun part. Like Mike Tyson said, 'Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the mouth,' and then you have to figure it out. I never understood that until I actually got in the ring for the first time with sparring, and I knew exactly what he meant."

The three-time Slam Dunk Contest winner told Boxing Scene's Corey Erdman how he used to casually put on the gloves in case he ever needed to put fighting skills to practical use:

"It just brings back so many memories, man. When I was younger, my brother and I, we used to hit the bag all the time. Hit the bag, get the gloves, get after each other so we could prepare each other for situations if we were ever in a fight we know what it feels like. Just to be able to protect ourselves, to know the fundamentals. My Dad and my stepdad used to do a great job keeping us polished, keeping our mentals right, and just keeping us ready for situations. And now I get an opportunity to showcase what I can do when it's really time and your life is on the line."

Robinson has been documenting his training for the fight:

Likewise, Paul has provided a peek behind the curtain in the buildup to Saturday:

He also uploaded a collection of clips from his sparring sessions to Instagram, and it doesn't look like the 23-year-old is lacking in punching power:

Paul appears to be already looking toward the future. Speaking with Barstool Sports (via LowKickMMA's Jordan Ellis), he said he's prepared to step up to a higher level of competition once he's done with Robinson.

"It sounds crazy but look, I'm sparring high, high-level professional boxers in Las Vegas—undefeated guys, guys who are golden gloves amateur champions, guys with 25 pro fights, guys who are Caleb Plant's sparring partners, guys who are Canelo's sparring partners," Paul said. "I'm fighting guys with WBA, WBC championships belts, and I'm head to head with them."

He added how he's willing to challenge UFC stars Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal in a boxing fight and that "they're going to get the smoke."

Paul might be biting off more than he can chew. McGregor and Masvidal may not be professional boxers, but they possess plenty of striking skills. Notorious also looked pretty competent in his 2017 clash with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Paul shouldn't be overlooking Robinson, either, in case he suffers a defeat that would bring any larger ambitions to a grinding halt.

Fans looking to watch Saturday's pay-per-view can stream the event on TysononTriller.com or FITE TV, as well as traditional cable/satellite PPV.

