WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 25

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: WarGames approaches, and the November 25 edition of WWE NXT heralded that event with matches to set up the big contests to come.

Undisputed Era returned the previous week to begin a fight with The Kings of NXT that ended with William Regal announcing the two would fight in WarGames. Pete Dunne was set to represent Pat McAfee's team in a ladder match against a member of UE to determine who would have the advantage in WarGames.

Candice LeRae has established many enemies, who she is likely to face inside WarGames as members of Shotzi Blackheart's team. However, her first challenge was Ember Moon, who looked to continue building momentum toward a title opportunity.

With Wade Barrett out for the week, Kevin Owens stepped in as a special guest commentator. No one knew what he would say, or who would try to take their shot at a former NXT and WWE universal champion?

This show had work left to do to build toward TakeOver. While both WarGames were set, the show still needed to establish the rest of the card and give everyone something to be excited about.