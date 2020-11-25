Texas State DB Khambrail Winters Dies at Age 20 After Shooting

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Two people were charged in connection to the killing of Texas State University defensive back Khambrail Winters, police said Wednesday.

The San Marcos Police Department announced (via KXAN's Billy Gates) Enalisa Briana Blackman, 20, and Michael Tyreek Ifeanacho, 20, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the case.

Winters was shot and killed Tuesday night in what police said was a drug deal gone wrong. Ifeanacho and Winters allegedly met with Blackman at an apartment complex to buy marijuana, and Winters was shot in the chest during the alleged deal.

Winters was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 20.

"Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Khambrail Winters," Texas State coach Jake Spavital said in a statement Wednesday (via Gates). "I met with the players this morning to share the news. We will stand together as a team and support one another during this difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Khambrail’s family and loved ones."

Spavital added Texas State will meet with players to determine how to handle the rest of the week. The Bobcats are currently slated to host Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still seeking more information regarding the case. Per the Associated Press, police are seeking to identify two other people possibly involved in the shooting, along with other witnesses.