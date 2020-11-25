Lionel Messi Honors Diego Maradona After Icon's Death: 'Diego Is Eternal'

Eduardo Di Baia/Associated Press

FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi paid tribute to soccer legend Diego Maradona following his death Wednesday.

Messi posted two photos of himself with Maradona on Instagram with a caption written in Spanish. As part of the post, Messi wrote that Maradona is "eternal."

Maradona's agent, Matias Morla, confirmed to EFE (h/t ESPN) that Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60.

Messi and Maradona are widely regarded as the two biggest stars and most successful players in the history of Argentine soccer.

Maradona notably captained Argentina to a World Cup victory in 1986 and took his country to the World Cup Final in 1990 as well. His 34 international goals rank fifth among all Argentinian players, and he also managed Argentina from 2008-10.

Additionally, Maradona scored 259 goals during his club career, including 22 with Barca and 81 for Italian side Napoli, where he helped capture two Serie A titles.

Messi holds the Argentina record with 71 goals and has scored a remarkable 447 times as a member of Barcelona's La Liga squad since 2004, making him arguably the greatest soccer player of all time.

While Messi did help lead Argentina to the World Cup final in 2014, they fell 1-0 to Germany on a goal by Mario Gotze in the 113th minute.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Messi was viewed as the player who would take the torch from Maradona and become the next legendary Argentinian soccer player, and there is no question he has accomplished that feat.