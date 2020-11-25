Michael Jordan Donates $2M from 'The Last Dance' Proceeds to Feeding America

Michael Jordan Donates $2M from 'The Last Dance' Proceeds to Feeding AmericaNovember 25, 2020
On the eve of Thanksgiving, NBA legend Michael Jordan has made a $2 million donation to Feeding America to help fight hunger in the United States.
Feeding America @FeedingAmerica
An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. https://t.co/UVUFQlbe0p
In a statement (h/t TMZ Sports), Jordan said the money comes from proceeds he earned from The Last Dance documentary.
"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks," he said. "I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America's hungry."
Jordan is the governor of the Charlotte Hornets. The 57-year-old has also been active in promoting and donating to charitable causes throughout his NBA career as a player and team owner.
Prior to the NBA season restart, Jordan and the Jordan Brand announced a 10-year, $100 million donation that will be used to help "ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."
Jordan gained a controlling interest in the Hornets in 2010. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 following a storied 15-year career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.
Predicting the NBA's Future No. 1 Picks 🔮
@Jonwass breaks out his crystal ball to predict the next four No. 1 overall draft picks