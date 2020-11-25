Michael Jordan Donates $2M from 'The Last Dance' Proceeds to Feeding America

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

On the eve of Thanksgiving, NBA legend Michael Jordan has made a $2 million donation to Feeding America to help fight hunger in the United States.

In a statement (h/t TMZ Sports), Jordan said the money comes from proceeds he earned from The Last Dance documentary.

"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks," he said. "I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America's hungry."

Jordan is the governor of the Charlotte Hornets. The 57-year-old has also been active in promoting and donating to charitable causes throughout his NBA career as a player and team owner.

Prior to the NBA season restart, Jordan and the Jordan Brand announced a 10-year, $100 million donation that will be used to help "ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

Jordan gained a controlling interest in the Hornets in 2010. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 following a storied 15-year career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.