Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Bleacher Report Staff Predictions

1 of 2

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

You want a prediction for Tyson vs. Jones Jr. in 2020? Here's my prediction: it's going to be lots of fun.

Look, I have no idea who wins this fight. Not only have I not seen Tyson or Jones fight in a long time, but the matter becomes greatly complicated by the fact that the fight will happen under some modified rules that I've never really seen before.

Tyson vs. Jones will be an eight-round contest. The fighters will wear a little larger gloves than they would have during their heydays, and each round will only be two minutes long rather than the standard three-minute rounds used in men's professional boxing.

Regardless, if I throw all that data out the window, this fight would seem to be a pick'em bout on paper heading into things, at least in my eyes.

While Tyson is the naturally larger career heavyweight, Jones is three years younger than him and will carry into the boxing ring on fight night the experience of having actually fought eight times in the last five years.

By comparison, Tyson's last fight was almost 15 years ago. Ring rust is one thing, but 15 years is straight decay.

Prime for prime, I can't really pick Jones to beat Tyson in a heavyweight bout. While Jones became the first middleweight boxing champ to win a heavyweight title in 106 years back in 2003 in his lone appearance in the weight class, Tyson is considered by most to be one of the greatest heavyweight champions in history.

But Jones Jr. certainly has to rank higher than Tyson when looking at things from a pound-for-pound perspective. Jones was the pound-for-pound best boxer of his era, and he won world titles in four different weight classes.

Of course, none of that matters all that much to this weekend's fight. All that stuff is history, and we're dealing with present circumstances.

My prediction for Saturday night is that Jones probably still has better timing than Tyson does thanks to him staying closer to the sport over the past few years.

That will help Jones avoid early danger, and he'll score the narrow win via the three celebrity boxing judges furnished for the fight via the World Boxing Council.

Jones wins via split-decision.