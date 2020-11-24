    Former Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Starts Charity for Spinal Injury Patients

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Shazier stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Shazier has started a nonprofit focused on aiding patients of spinal cord injuries.

    The 28-year-old announced the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation on Tuesday:

    "My injury has helped me see firsthand what the SCI community goes through every day and the inequities people face when it comes to getting the care they need," Shazier said in a press release. "I want to be there for people who are going through similar struggles, including their caregivers and families."

    A two-time Pro Bowler, Shazier suffered a spinal injury in a December 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Doctors said he only had a 20 percent chance of walking on his own again.

    He did just that at the 2018 NFL draft, walking onto the stage to announce the Steelers' first-round pick, Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds.

    Shazier, who hadn't played since his injury, officially retired from the NFL in September.

